Both off lot and custom new builds can be purchased over the phone orders or in person, both are quick and easy, takes roughly 10-15 minutes to secure your building, you get emails of everything you sign.





Please feel free to check out all our reviews as they speak for themselves, giving you a peace of mind knowing you're in good hands with Todd's Portable Building's, 10+ years in the industry. We’re home of the discounts here; EVERYONE gets a discount even on new custom orders! If you didn't buy from Todd’s Portable Buildings, you over paid.





We understand our customers may have a busy schedule, which is why we still help our customers after hours over the phone. You can purchase your building over the phone in about 10-15 minutes. It is the same process as in person and we just need some basic information from you, and you receive emails of everything you sign. Feel free to call or text anytime at (417) 554-0987. We now offer 90 days same as cash!